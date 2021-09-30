Government launches hotline to help exporters with post-Brexit issues

A new hotline has today been launched for UK exporters that are having problems navigating the new post-Brexit trading rules.

Businesses that export to the EU will be offered support from the hotline, called the Export Support Service, on things like “queries around rules of origin” and “recognising professional qualifications and entering new markets”.

British exporters reported serious difficulties in sending their goods to the EU in the weeks following the UK’s exit from the bloc’s single market and customs union in January.

Businesses exporting to Europe are now forced to jump through a number of hoops and complete extensive paperwork.

There are also rules of origin regulations, which dictate that all inputs into a single good need to be produced in the UK or EU for exporters to trade on a zero-tariff basis with the EU.

All this led to UK-EU trade to fall dramatically in January and February, however it has since recovered.

Andy Burwell, international director of the CBI, said: “A free to use service to help businesses navigate trading with the UK’s biggest market will be hugely beneficial, particularly to SMEs.

“If we are to transform the UK into a trading powerhouse, we need more companies exporting a greater range of products to an increasing number of markets.

Federation of Small Businesses national chair Mike Cherry said: “Done right, this will be a major boost for small firms raising their sights to new growth markets around the globe.”