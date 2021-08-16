Government to invest £232m in 2024 Olympic and Paralympic athletes

The government has announced it will provide £232m to support Olympic and Paralympic athletes ahead of the Paris Games in 2024.

The elite sporting agency UK Sport will be given £77.4m per year, a rise of 44 per cent compared to funding provided ahead of the Tokyo Games. The money will be used to fund aspiring Team GB and ParalympicsGB athletes as well as their coaches and support staff, in addition to funding from the National Lottery.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said “Team GB showed us the very best of this country in Tokyo – demonstrating sportsmanship, hard work and record-breaking performances.

“This increased funding will support Team GB to deliver their best possible performances in three years time in Paris,” he added.

The funding boost follows an impressive performance by Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics where they picked up 65 medals and placed fourth for gold medal finishes.

Yesterday’s announcement comes just in time for the start of the Tokyo Paralympics which begins on August 24.

Mike Sharrock, CEO of the British Paralympic Association welcomed the extra funding saying “this is great news for our Paralympic athletes about to compete in Tokyo (…) ensuring that we continue to be a major powerhouse in Paralympic sport through to Paris 2024 and beyond.”

The investment will also boost preparations for the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games and help with the search for the next generation of elite athletes, according to a government spokesperson.

