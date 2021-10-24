Landlords: Government fund falls short for renters struggling with Covid debts

Fresh government funding to help vulnerable renters struggling with Covid debts has been described as falling short.

A £65m support package for those battling Covid rent debts was revealed this weekend by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

English councils will be able to help low-income households at risk of eviction or homelessness on a case by case basis.

However, the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) said its own analysis put the figure of Covid rent debts at more than £300m.

NRLA policy director, Chris Norris, said: “It is great news that those households worst hit by Covid related arrears may be able to access financial support. However, £65m does not fully reflect the scale of the problem.

“With warnings that rent debts could pose a risk to the economic recovery and the Government admitting that many landlords are highly vulnerable to arrears the Chancellor must go further.”

The industry association said it hoped local authorities would target the funding at those in the private-rented sector struggling the most.

Announcing the fund, minister for rough sleeping and housing Eddie Hughes MP said: “We have taken action throughout the pandemic to support the most vulnerable families, and it is vital we continue to provide support as we enter the winter months.

“This new funding will support families that are struggling and help to get them back on their feet as we begin to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.”