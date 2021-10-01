Government calls in soldiers to deliver to forecourts as fuel crisis continues

The government has reportedly called in soldiers to help deliver fuel to forecourts, which will begin tomorrow, as ministers continue to grapple with the crisis that has left pumps dry.

The move comes as the shortage, which has been said to be easing, was improving too slowly, the i first reported, citing senior government sources.

It comes as a government minister admitted this morning that the shortages at petrol filling stations may persist for at least another week.

Policing minister Kit Malthouse said there was still strong demand for fuel in some parts of the country and that Boris Johnson will have to review the situation if it deteriorates further.

He told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme this morning: “We are still seeing strong demand in parts of the country around fuel, albeit that there is no problem of supply into the country. The distribution mechanism is trying to respond to this unprecedented demand.”

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng confirmed on Wednesday that the government had called in a reserve fleet to help keep up capacity, amid a shortage of HGV drivers in the country.

He said: “I can confirm the government’s Reserve Tanker Fleet will be on the road this afternoon to boost deliveries of fuel to forecourts across Britain. The trucks are driven by civilians and will provide additional logistical capacity to the fuel industry.”