Government boosts Highlands and opens Europe's biggest IT centres

The UK Government has opened two new IT service centres in the Scottish Highlands, creating 250 jobs and boosting the area’s local economy.

Situated in Nairn and Inverness, the two sites will look after all of the Ministry of Defence’s 200,000 IT customers, providing 24/7 assistance throughout the whole year.

Part of a five-year contract stipulated by Defence with tech company Capgemini, the centres will be the largest in Europe in terms of end-users received.

The deal was announced last year and aims to boost the Highlands’ status as a major IT centre.

“The opening of these two centres in the Highlands are further examples of how defence is boosting prosperity through the investment and skills footprint it brings,” said Scottish secretary Alister Jack.

“Part of a £225 million modernisation, supporting hundreds of jobs – including providing employment for ex-forces personnel – these sites will help ensure our Armed Forces have the IT tools they need to succeed.”

The Scottish investment is part of an addition £1.5bn spending by Defence over the next 10 years to support digital transformation, modernising the ministry’s backbone.