Google's owner Alphabet smashes expectations for revenue and profit

Google’s parent company Alphabet has beaten market expectations, with revenues rising to $65.1bn dollars, more than $2bn above analysts’ estimates.

Alphabet’s operating income also registered a surge, almost twofolding from $11.2bn in 2020 to $21bn this year.

“Our consistent investments to support long-term growth are reflected in strong financial performance, with revenues of $65.1 billion in the quarter,” said Ruth Porat, Alphabet and Google’s chief operating officer.

“We continued to deliver across our business by providing helpful and valuable experiences for both consumers and our partners.”

The main drivers of such massive growth were the company’s search tool – which increased to $37.9bn – and Youtube ads – which soared to $7.2bn.

Commenting on the results, Anthony Denier – chief executive at trading platform Webull, told City A.M.: “Google saw huge growth on top-line growth, with a more than 40 per cent jump year over year.

“Earnings per share jumped 71 per cent year over year to $27.99, far surpassing Wall Street’s forecast of $23.48. Since Google is the fifth-largest stock in the S&P 500, this should help push the index higher tomorrow.”

Alphabet registered excellent results also compared with the previous quarter, when it registered $61.8bn in revenues – a 62 per cent increase compared to the same time last year.

The company’s chief executive Sundar Pichai commented on today’s results saying: “Five years ago, I laid out our vision to become an AI-first company. This quarter’s results show how our investments there are enabling us to build more helpful products for people and our partners.

“Ongoing improvements to Search, and the new Pixel 6, are great examples.”

City A.M. reported earlier this month the Alphabet’s AI department Deepmind had turned profits for the first time, with turnover soaring to £868m.