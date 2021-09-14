Google inks deal with NFT company Dapper Labs

Google has confirmed a partnership with Dapper Labs, the team behind popular NFT collectibles game NBA Topshot, to help the company scale.

Dapper Labs has already developed an in-house blockchain, Flow, which helps its users to scale apps and games. Google will help to finesse the product by acting as a network operator, providing developers on the Flow network with digital infrastructure that can process high transaction volumes at speed.

“It’s really about helping them with rapid and sustainable growth,” said Janet Kennedy, vice president of Google Cloud North America, in comments to Forbes.

“Blockchain technology is becoming more and more mainstream. So companies like Dapper need scalable, secure infrastructure to grow their business, and even more importantly, support their networks,” she continued.

Roham Gharegozlou, Dapper Labs CEO and co-founder, took to Twitter to share his excitement, saying he was “amped to welcome Google to Flow Blockchain.”

Amped to welcome Google to @flow_blockchain 🌊



In <1 year since #onFlow mainnet:



– 2.2M unique wallets, less than half from @nbatopshot

– 248 mainnet contracts (cf @flowverse_)

– 18.5M blocks and 49.7M tx



Now with 3000+ new devs building, Google jumps onboard to help scale 💪 https://t.co/0QmEdvogXh — roham (@roham) September 14, 2021

Dapper Labs is behind the popular NFT games CryptoKitties and NBA Topshot, which allow users to collect non-fungible videos and images. NBA Topshot has attracted over 122,000 users in the past 30 days and $28.7m in transaction volume.

The team set up Flow, a blockchain scaling solution, after their dapp CryptoKitties, caused the Ethereum network to grind to a halt in 2017 when it was flooded with requests to buy the collectible critters.

Earlier this month more than $7 million worth of CryptoKitties were transacted within 24 hours, as growing interest in non-fungible artwork boosted sales.

Flow price spiked after news of the partnership with Google broke, jumping by 15.5 per cent in 24 hours to highs of $24.13 while daily transaction volume stands at $150m.

Read more: Google slowly opening its doors to cryptocurrency advertising