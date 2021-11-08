Google owner Alphabet hits $2tn market cap

Google’s parent company Alphabet has seen its share price surge this year with the tech company’s market cap briefly topping $2tn this afternoon.

Today the company’s Class A shares jumped by as much as 1.2 per cent compared to Friday’s close price edging above $3k a piece.

Alphabet, the world’s most valuable public company, is leaving other tech stocks trailing far behind.

Its Class A shares are up 72 per cent this year to date, beating even Tesla which has seen shares jump by 64 per cent. Meanwhile Amazon stocks have climbed just 10 per cent over the past 11 months and Apple is up 16 per cent.

The price surge comes after Alphabet last week beat expectations for revenue and profit in the third quarter. The company made record profit and took $65.5bn in revenues against Wall Street estimates of $63.3bn.

The main drivers of booming intake were the company’s iconic search tool – which raised $37.9bn – and Youtube ads – which soared past $7.2bn. Online advertising has become a particularly lucrative part of Google’s intake as a result of changes to marketing practices during the coronavirus pandemic.

Commenting on the results, Alphabet and Google’s chief operating officer Ruth Porat said: “Our consistent investments to support long-term growth are reflected in strong financial performance.”

“We continued to deliver across our business by providing helpful and valuable experiences for both consumers and our partners,” she added.

With plenty of cash to splash Alphabet announced on Thursday that it would launch a new company called Isomorphic Laboratories that will use artificial intelligence methods to identify new medications.

