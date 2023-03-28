Good Energy’s profit margins slashed by soaring gas prices as it pivots from supplier to green lifestyle brand

Good Energy’s profit margins have been slashed by soaring wholesale costs, with higher prices for households not keeping pace with last year’s spike in gas prices.

The challenger supplier has reported a 10.7 per cent increase in gross profits in its full-year results, with earnings rising from £27m to £29.1m over the 12-month period.

However, the gross profit margin has fallen from 18 per cent to 12.5 per cent – despite government support for energy firms amid subsidised households bills.

Wholesale costs have also driven revenues, however, which have risen 70.3 per cent to £248.7m – up from £146m in 2021 – which have powered price rises throughout the year.

Overall, the supplier has reported a profit before tax of £8.5m (compared to £1.8m last year), including net £4.9m recognised value on its investment in Zap Map – the electric vehicle mapping service.

Good Energy is looking to shift from being purely a supplier to a green lifestyle brand helping people transition to net zero and decarbonise their homes.

Alongside investing in Zap Map, Good Energy snapped up the heat pump and solar installation business, Igloo Works, in December 2022.

It also announced the sale of its 47.5MW generation portfolio in January 2022 for £21.2m to facilitate future investment and M&A.

The supplier is also pushing to ramp up smart meter installations – adding 13,000 to its customer base – which now make up 47 per cent of its customer’s meter points.

It recently launched a smart export tariff for households with solar panels in March 2023, and has begun installing its own solar panels for customers.

Nigel Pocklington, chief executive of Good Energy did not consider soaring revenues as a reflection of business growth.

He said: “2022 was an enormously challenging year in energy. The knock-on effects of the Ukraine conflict saw energy prices surge, driving increased costs which we were forced to pass on to supply customers in the form of price rises. Therefore, the vast majority of Good Energy’s positive performance came from areas other than energy supply.”

Instead, he was more bullish about the continuing shift in strategy for the supplier, as it looks to stand out in a challenging market.

He said: “We have made significant strides in delivering on our strategy to become a leader in green energy services, and this momentum has continued with strategic milestones already achieved in the first quarter of 2023. There is a potential £5bn to £10bn growth market in clean energy technology installations among climate conscious customers. We are ideally positioned for this, and are kitting homes out homes with solar panels and batteries now and plan to install 12,000 heat pumps by 2026.”