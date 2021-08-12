Good Energy doubles down on rejection of Ecotricity bid

Good Energy has today doubled down on its rejection of rival Ecotricity’s £60m bid to acquire the rest of its stock.

The renewable energy supplier said that such a deal would “place the collective interests of our investors and customers in combatting the climate crisis into the hands of one individual”.

Last month it was revealed that Ecotricity, led by Dale Vince, had made a number of bids for its competitor.

At the moment the former owns 25.1 per cent of Good Energy. Its latest offer would see Ecotricity gain control of the rest of Good’s shares at a price of 340p each.

Gloucestershire-based Ecotricity said the deal would allow the two companies to “create a green energy supply entity of more significant scale” to be able to better compete with the “raft” of new entrants in the increasingly competitive green energy market.

The two firms are of similar scale, each with over 200,000 customers.

In response to the publication today of a document outlining the bid, Good Energy’s board reiterated its “unanimous and unequivocal rejection” of the bid.

Chair Will Whitehorn said: “The board firmly rejects this highly opportunistic and hostile offer and does not agree that the takeover of Good Energy by a loss-making competitor would help the Company compete more effectively in the energy market.

“Such a takeover would deprive investors of the opportunity to support, and benefit from, Good Energy’s future growth. It would place the collective interests of our investors and customers in combatting the climate crisis into the hands of one individual.

“As a standalone business, Good Energy has developed momentum in building the next phase of people-powered climate action in the UK.

“Together with Zap-Map, the UK’s leading EV charging mapping service, we give our investors a rare opportunity to take part in the fast-growing clean energy and transport market.”

The firm added that it would come back to investors with a full response to the bid.