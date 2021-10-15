Metal prices rally amid energy crisis

Industrial metals such as copper, zinc and aluminium rallied on Friday following growing concerns the global energy crisis would damage production levels.

Copper prices have neared a 10-year high, rising above $10,000 a tonne this week while zinc increased by more than 10 per cent on Friday to hit a 15 year high, and aluminium traded at $3,120 a tonne.

This is the highest aluminum has traded since the 2008 financial crisis.

Industrial metals are enjoying soaring demand amid supply disruptions from the rapid rises in the prices of gas and coal.

The price rises are increasing costs for mines and refiners worldwide.

Big smelter Glencore has revealed curtailments in Spain, Germany and Italy.

Meanwhile, Zinc producer Nyrstar announced earlier this week it would cut output by up to 50 per cent at its three European smelters.

LME-registered warehouses have also reported that copper inventories not chosen for delivery have dwindled to 14,150 tonnes.

This is down from over 200,000 tonnes as recently as September.

Alongside the gas price rises, copper could be benefiting from its increasing use in clean energy technologies such as wind turbines.

The rebound in industrial metal prices has coincided with traders gathering in London for London Metal Exchange Week, the industry’s annual event.