Prime Ministerial endorsement: Cognizant zooms in on UK with 2,500 new hires

The Prime Minister has today announced that global consultancy Cognizant will expand its digital UK workforce by 35 per cent over three years.

The announcement comes as Boris Johnson hailed the UK’s “tech revolution” in “creating jobs, driving growth and boosting investment across the country,” and at the start of London Tech Week.

The move will see over 2,500 engineers, graduates and apprentices join the company by 2025. The consultancy said it plans to hire and train new junior talent in programming skills, data analytics, digital customer experience skills, and cloud capabilities.

Cognizant also plans to create two new delivery centres in the UK, in Leeds and Northern Ireland.

“Clients across the UK’s private and public sector rely on Cognizant to help them modernise their businesses,” said Rob Walker, Cognizant’s UK head.

Cognizant, a US multinational company, said the UK is currently its second largest market by revenue.

By growing its workforce in the UK Cognizant will, it said, be able to provide its UK-based clients more direct access to its services and experts.