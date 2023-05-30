Give regulators ‘teeth’ on anti-competition, UK app firms urge MPs

The UK’s planned DMCC Bill could introduce digital competition law to the app market.

UK app developers have urged the government to give big tech regulators “teeth” to stop major players “stifling” their businesses.

Members of the Coalition for App Fairness (CAF), an international group lobbying for equal access to digital markets, have called for MPs to ensure measures in the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers (DMCC) Bill do not end up watered down by big tech lobbying.

Founders want the option to use different payment methods for in-app purchases, rather than being compelled to use Apple and Google’s versions; to be able to signpost customers to online payment options without being penalised; and an end to Apple and Google’s self-preferencing, meaning they rank their own products higher in app store searches.

The proposed bill would give new powers to the Digital Markets Unit (DMU) to challenge market dominance by big players in the field, and comes after the EU brought in its own set of rules around digital markets and services regulation, aimed at levelling the playing field.

Kelli Fairbrother, founder of Xigxag, a UK-based audio book app, told City A.M.: “They force us to distribute our apps through their app stores and to use their in-app payment solutions – which are not really fit for purpose.

“They charge us five to ten times the premium versus online payments systems’ standard terms and they withhold our own revenue that we earn for up to 45 days, sometimes longer.”

‘Not free and fair’

In contrast, Stripe, the payment system Fairbrother uses for her web-based customers, charges her three to four per cent and hands over her money in seven days.

“It’s not a free and fair market… Google is telling me how to serve my customers,” she added.

Fairbrother said: “We’d like to see the DMCC Bill passed and the DMU take very urgent action to address these two key issues. Having more app stores and the freedom to choose our own payment provider and not paying a tax to Apple and Google for the privilege.”

Hannah Shimko, CEO of the Open Dating Association, a trade body for the online dating sector, said anti-competitive practices had a “financial impact on innovation for members”.

She told City A.M.: “A lot of them start as web-based services and have been held back from developing apps as they just can’t commercially justify paying the 30 per cent commission.

“Some of those anti-competitive practices are difficult for small and medium businesses for whom every bit of revenue is important.”

Asked if the measures were stifling innovation across the app sector, she said: “I think that’s a very fair way to look at it.”

‘Stifling competition’

Commenting on the bill, which is currently at committee stage in the House of Commons, Rick VanMeter, CAF executive director, said the proposed law “must empower the DMU”.

He warned: “Big tech players like Apple and Google abuse their dominance over mobile devices to stifle competition, hinder innovation and impose high fees on developers and consumers.

“A truly competitive market can only become reality if the DMU is given real teeth and power to provide effective remedies to anti-competitive behaviour, rather than a slap on the wrist.”

Adam Afriye, Conservative MP and chairman of the all-party parliamentary group (APPG) financial technology, said it was vital to ensure competition law applied across tech.

He backed developers on the issue of payment systems, saying: “Certain platforms may insist that you use their wallet or payment system. That’s actually a big issue.

“Especially if you’re a small business and you can only use a single payment system and they charge five per cent on top – surely that’s fairly anti-competitive?”

The Department for Business and International Trade (DBIT), which is sponsoring the bill, and Apple and Google have been approached for comment.