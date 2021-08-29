Girls and boys will not study together at Afghan universities 

Mixed gender classes will no longer be allowed in Afghan universities under Taliban rule.

Afghanistan’s largest TV news chanel, Tolo News, reported the Taliban’s interim higher education minister as saying that girls and boys would not study together in universities.

Female and male students will “continue to study in separate classes in accordance with Islamic law,” caretaker minister Abdul Baqi Haqqani said.

He had previously said religious education was not significant enough in the current system and this has “harmed the people”.

Taliban will make every effort to deny women their fundamental human rights. The world should not look away & or be delusional about this. We have to explore every opportunity & leverage to protect women’s human rights & hold Afg accountable to its international commitments https://t.co/ZHLcENRKE0 — Shaharzad Akbar (@ShaharzadAkbar) August 29, 2021

The chairperson of Afghanistan’s independent human rights commission (HRC), Shaharzad Akbar, urged world leaders to “not look away” on the issue of women’s rights.

“Taliban will make every effort to deny women their fundamental human rights,” Akbar tweeted.

“The world should not look away & or be delusional about this. We have to explore every opportunity & leverage to protect women’s human rights & hold Afg accountable to its international commitments.”