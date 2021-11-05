Gig economy workforce tops 4.4m in England and Wales

Over 4.4m people undertake work found on online platforms at least once a week while nearly a quarter of the workforce in England and Wales has tried it.

Globally the number of gig worker platforms has grown five-fold in a decade with the surge in online shopping and home deliveries during the pandemic helping to accelerate the trend according to new data published by the Trade Union’s Congress (TUC).

Some 14.7 per cent of the workforce said they did platform work once a week in 2021 compared to just 5.8 per cent of the working population in 2016 and 11.8 per cent in 2019.

“The rise of platforms has been assisted by the prevalence of digital devices, the availability of cheap data and the development of algorithms,” said Tim Sharp, senior policy officer for employment rights at the TUC.

“But it has also been based on the willingness of operators to use weak labour laws to organise work with very little investment in physical assets and by avoiding the hiring of employees.”

While delivery and taxi drivers are more commonly associated with the gig economy the rise of online web-based platforms such as Upwork and Fiverr, provide workers in areas like translation, financial services, legal services, patent services, design and data analytics.

Although the structure of the UK’s labour market is changing, Sharp said that the “downgrading of terms and conditions” for workers was not an “inevitable” consequence of an expanding gig economy and called on the government to strengthen employment rights.

