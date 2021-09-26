German elections: Conservatives and social democrats tied in Merkel successor vote

Germany’s CDU/CSU conservatives and their Social Democrat rivals were tied in Sunday’s national election, according to an exit poll.

Polls closed at 6pm in local time (4pm BST) as Chancellor Angela Merkel prepares to stand down after 16 years in power.

The CDU/CSU bloc won 25 per cent of the vote, similar to the centre-left Social Democrat (SPD), the infratest poll for broadcaster ARD showed.

However, other exit polls have showed the SPD marginally ahead.

“The SPD is back. We are where we belong,” SPD secretary geeneral Lars Klingbeil said shortly after first exit polls. He said the polls showed the SPD and its chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz had the mandate to govern.

Political leaders will be looking to have informal discussions with the smaller parties, the Greens and liberal Free Democrats (FDP), who took 15 per cent and 11 per cent of the vote respectively.

But coalition negotiations could take months to formalise, leaving Merkel in a caretaker role.

“This will be all about striking deals among multiple players, and several options seem possible,” said Carsten Nickel at Teneo, a political risk consultancy. “The talks could take some time.”