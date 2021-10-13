GDP grew 0.4 per cent in August, inching closer to its pre-pandemic level

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 0.4 per cent in August 2021, according to the latest figures, remaining 0.8 per cent below its pre-pandemic level.

Though the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has since revised its forecast for GDP growth in July – switching from 0.1 per cent growth to a 0.1 per cent fall.

Services output grew by 0.3 per cent in August, with output in consumer-facing services lifting by 1.2 per cent, the ONS found.

All other services rose by 0.1 per cent, pushing all other services to be 0.4 per cent above their pre-pandemic levels, while consumer-facing services remain 4.7 per cent below as the UK wrestles with supply chain issues.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak said: “Our economic recovery is continuing with more employees on payrolls than ever before and the UK forecast to have the fastest growth in the G7 this year.

“As we rebuild from the pandemic, we are taking action to ensure our economy remains strong by helping people find great work through our Plan for Jobs.”

The country’s construction output contracted, tumbling 0.2 per cent in August, meaning the sector is now 1.5 per cent levels seen in February last year.