GB News: Andrew Neil ‘frozen out’ of channel amid doubts over future

Andrew Neil’s future at GB News is in doubt amid reports the veteran broadcaster has been “frozen out” of decision-making at the upstart channel he helped to launch.

Neil, a former BBC journalist and Sunday Times editor, was at the forefront of the network’s launch in June but has since retreated to France on a leave of absence amid a turbulent period for the venture.

Insiders are now said to be doubting whether the 72-year-old will ever return to the airwaves following clashes with the channel’s chief executive Angelos Frangopoulos.

“It’s clear to us in Paddington that the chief executive is now in total charge of everything at GB News,” a source told the Telegraph.

“We now operate on the basis that Andrew has been sidelined and regard the chief executive as very much the boss. We haven’t seen Andrew’s fingerprints on any decisions for sometime now.”

The insider added: “It’s almost like he was never there. We hear rumours that relations between the chairman and chief executive have completely broken down.”

Executive exodus

While GB News pulled in bumper viewing figures on its opening night, it has since been rocked by a string of difficulties, including technical problems and an advertising boycott.

GB News’ viewing figures slumped to zero for some shows last month, though they have since pulled back. The company also pointed to its digital presence, with 920,000 views on Youtube in the 48 hours to last night.

The channel’s woes came to a head when presenter Guto Harri was taken off air for taking the knee in solidarity with England footballers’ protests against racism.

The incident led to the resignations of director of programming John McAndrew and senior executive producer Gill Penlington.

“John and Gill were the two grown-ups in the station and the reason why a lot of more senior people joined,” a source said.

“John’s departure is a moment where people are thinking ‘this is a concerning time’. Angelos [Frangopoulos] is in the newsroom all the time,” they added. “He is always making his view known. He is an ever-present presence.”

The British Fox News

The rift is believed to relate to disagreements over the future direction of the channel, which is right-leaning but has repeatedly denied that it will become a British version of Fox News.

Boss Frangopoulos, who formerly led Sky News Australia, is thought to be trying to remodel the channel in line with US opinionated news programming and to fully embrace the culture wars.

The channel has already drafted in Nigel Farage and former Talk Radio host Mark Dolan to host programmes and is gearing up for a full relaunch.

But the move has fuelled concerns among staff and has added to speculation that the venture will shift even further away from Neil’s original vision.

At the time of his departure — just two weeks after the launch — Neil said he was merely taking a break to “replenish his batteries”.

A spokesperson for GB News denied that Neil’s future was in doubt and said the broadcaster was returning in September to host his flagship 8pm show.

“We are enormously proud of our progress in only eight weeks,” the spokesperson said.

“As a startup, we continue to move at lightning speed, learning, refining and growing constantly. We’re committed to serving our audience by delivering the stories and issues that matter to them.”