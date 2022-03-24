Gas round up: Firms baffled by rouble switch while Scottish Power exits business supplier market

Energy companies have reacted with alarm and bafflement to Russia’s decision to demand gas contract payments in roubles.

Yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said “unfriendly countries” must pay for energy supplies in roubles in a retaliatory measure to Western sanctions.

Following the country’s invasion of Ukraine – the West imposed heavy restrictions on Russian financial institutions and its central bank.

The UK and US have since ramped up the pressure, imposing restrictions on Russian oil imports, leading the Kremlin to respond with its own measures.

The push for roubles saw gas prices spike 30 per cent across UK and European benchmarks before calming later in the day, with investors questioning whether Russia would maintain its commitment to continue serving global markets.

Commenting on the market reaction, Commerzbank analyst Barbara Lambrecht said” “Payments in roubles will require contracts to be renegotiated, and the prospect of ending up with less favourable conditions as a result of the forced conversion into roubles of the long-term gas contracts is driving prices up.”

Following the developments, German energy companies have urged the government to set up an early warning system to tackle potential gas shortages.

The country currently relies on Russia for over 50 per cent of its natural gas supplies.

Kerstin Andreae, president of BDEW – which represents 1,900 supply operators – said: “There are concrete and serious indications that the gas supply situation is about to deteriorate.”

However, German economy minister Robert Habeck argued there was no need for an early warning mechanism and that supply was guaranteed – even if the situation needed to be monitored.

There were also questions over the viability of the proposals.

For instance, Polish energy group PGNiG has a contract with Gazprom until the end of this year.

Its chief executive Pawel Majewski revealed it could not simply switch to paying in roubles.

He said: “Our contract partner can’t freely change the payment method stipulated in the contract.”

Japan is the biggest importer of Russian LNG in Asia, bringing in 6.84m tonnes of LNG from Russia in 2021, according to Refinitiv trade flow data.

Yet authorities were unsure how the rouble switch would work.

Speaking later in parliament, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said:”Currently, we’re looking into the situation with relevant ministries as we don’t quite understand what Russia’s intention is and how they would do this.”

Tokyo Gas and Osaka Gas – the country’s two biggest local gas suppliers – announced they were studying details on the rouble requirement, echoing similar remarks from Germany’s VNG and other European buyers of Russian pipeline gas.

Scottish Power exits business supplier market

Energy firms Scottish Power revealed earlier this week it will stop selling energy to British industrial and commercial (I&C) customers.

Suppliers have struggled in the face of soaring wholesale prices, which hit record highs amid fears of shortages and disruption in recent weeks.

Scottish Power – which is owned by Spanish energy giant Iberdrola – will continue to serve domestic consumers – and currently has over five million households on its books.

A spokesperson said told Reuters: “The energy market is facing unprecedented challenges and we have taken the decision to exit the I&C market. There is no impact on existing business customers, we will continue to honour all contracts and no employees are affected by this decision,”

The industry has endured mass carnage in recent months – with nearly 30 suppliers exiting the market since last September.

Domestic consumer focused businesses have particularly suffered, strangled by the lethal combination of the consumer price cap and soaring wholesale costs.

Business suppliers have also taken a hit, with five exiting the market since September.

There are now reports of Gazprom Energy – which provides 20 per cent of the energy needs for UK businesses – could collapse with the firm’s executives chasing potential buyers.

This has exacerbated fears it could be placed in special administration as customers flee and sever ties with the subsidiary of the Russian state energy firm.

It would not be the first supplier to enter into de-facto nationalisation, with Bulb Energy being propped up by nearly £3bn in public money since last November.