Gambling Commission refuses to condemn use of promo models at conference

The Gambling Commission has refused to condemn the use of scantily clad promotional models at a London gambling conference.

Last year under then chief executive Sarah Harrison the body threatened to boycott the Ice London conference over the use of the models.

“The men were wearing smart suits and women were being asked to wear not much more than swimsuits. That’s totally unacceptable; it’s not reflective of the modern economy,” Harrison told the BBC.

Ice introduced a new code of conduct last year following concerns about the use of pole dancers at the 2018 event.

However, the Gambling Commission this year told the BBC that it was not there to police conduct at the conference.

“It is a matter for the organisers to enforce that code,” the Commission said.

The BBC reported that their were still large number of promo models at the conference at London’s Excel Centre.

Speaking to the BBC, Labour MP Carolyn Harris said: “Having seen pictures from the ICE conference of scantily clad women being used by overseas gambling companies to once again promote their organisations to men in suits, I can’t help but feel disappointed,” she said.

“Time and again, this industry appears to be totally lacking in morals and decency.”

Ice and the Gambling Commission were contacted for comment.