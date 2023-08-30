Gabon coup risks oil price spike amid OPEC cuts

Oil prices have been propped up swingeing OPEC cuts, with Gabon now facing political unrest

Political unrest in Gabon risks further tightening oil markets, threatening a supply crunch amid swingeing OPEC production cuts.

A group of senior Gabonese military officers appeared on national television this morning, claiming they had taken power minutes after the state election body announced President Ali Bongo had won a third term.

There have also been reports of gunfire in the capital, Libreville, while Bongo has not been seen in public since he cast his vote on Sunday.

Gabon, which is an OPEC member state, exported a monthly average of 160,000 barrels a day in May to July to Asia, according to Kpler shiptracking data shared with news agency Reuters.

However, the civil disruption could lead to instability across the production, with declarations from the military to close the country’s borders and government institutions.

Brent Crude up 0.49 per cent at $85.91 per barrel in early morning trading, and WTI Crude up 0.48 per cent at $81.55 per barrel.

Elsewhere, recent data highlighting China’s sluggish economic revival from onerous pandemic restrictions is currently weighing down on oil prices.

While the world’s top oil consumer regained some ground in July, multiple output indicators have levelled off recently – raising the prospect of an economic downturn and reduced demand for oil.

But OPEC has committed to output cuts of five million barrels per day, more than five per cent of global supplies, with Saudi Arabia and Russia unilaterally expanding their own cuts by a further 1.5m barrels per day.

Both countries are now expected to extend their voluntary output cuts into October.

There has also been a marked decline US crude stocks, which declined by about 11.5m barrels in the week ended August 25, according to American Petroleum Institute figures.

Such pressure on supplies comes with the International Energy Agency and OPEC forecasting demand growth of 2.2m and 2.4m barrels per day respectively in the second half of this year.

As for future factors which could affect prices, investors are awaiting to see the effects of the brewing storm Hurricane Idalia, which could disrupt production in the Gulf of Mexico – the region that accounts for about 15 per cent of US oil output.