FX Mayr Health Centre in Austria offers the perfect detox

If a holiday feels wrong without welcome cocktails and chocolates on the pillow, look away now. At The Original FX Mayr Health Centre on the banks of Lake Wörthersee in Austria, breakfast buffets and sundowners are swapped for doctor’s appointments, blood tests and fasting. It may not be for the faint-hearted but it remains the world’s most famous health retreat, credited with restoring the weight and wellbeing of A-listers, oligarchs and burnt-out city workers. You don’t get that from a week in the Maldives.

More private hospital than hotel, the clinic itself is a chalet-style building with traditional shutters and a warren of clinics and therapy rooms inside. Bedrooms are large and comfortable, with pale wood, walk in wardrobes, limestone bathrooms stocked with Rituals products and fantastic views over Lake Wörthersee. Once checked in, all guests undertake the legendary ‘cure’ at the Mayr, whether wanting to shed pounds, recover from illness or escape a stressed-out lifestyle.

The idea behind FX Mayr Health Centre was first devised more than a century ago by Dr Franz Xaver Mayr who believed poor digestion caused all kinds of illnesses. Give your stomach a break, the clinic insists, and the rest of your body has a chance to heal. So booze, sugar, coffee and raw food are out, gut cleansing, calorie restriction and improved eating habits are in, alongside moderate exercise, rest and serious time out from the daily grind.

The first stop for everyone is the doctor’s office. All guests follow the same basic principles during their stay, though the cure is tailored to each person depending on their health and ultimate goals. After urine samples, blood tests and general prodding, the doctor then prescribes a series of treatments and medication if necessary and a daily schedule of these appears ominously at the dinner table each evening.

As a permanently stressed working mum of two with a Cadbury’s habit, I was mercifully not prescribed the strictest diet (essentially herbal tea and, um, that’s about it), but a nutrient-packed regime of around 600 calories a day. My recommended treatments focused on detoxing, boosting my metabolism and fixing an old back injury, so visits to the osteopath, shiatsu therapist and reflexologist were arranged. There are on-site nutritionists, personal trainers, beauty therapists, a laboratory and even a psychotherapist if needed too. I was also prescribed a vitamin IV drip, medical massages, lymph drainage and cutting-edge mitochondria treatment, which simulates altitude training through an oxygen mask to strengthen the immune system and increase energy.

There are some requirements no one can escape, though. Everyone is asked to swish their mouth with coconut oil for ten minutes each morning to remove toxins, then glug back vile Epsom salts to – let’s just say – cleanse the colon. Guests are also asked to take magnesium and potassium tablets three times a day and drink an alkali powder at least twice a day. I resorted to making notes just to remember everything I had to do and when to do it.

The recommendations continue in the dining room, where mobiles and tablets are banned, silent eating is encouraged (though not always adhered to), meals are eaten with a tiny teaspoon and drinking water within half an hour of a meal is best avoided. It’s also suggested each mouthful is chewed around 30 times before swallowing to release the enzymes in saliva and aid digestion. This helps make you feel fuller on much less, but also makes mealtimes so interminably dull that by the second day, I could barely stand to finish the tiny portions anyway.

Luckily the food, when it came, was surprisingly tasty. Most guests start each day with a pot of sheep’s yoghurt, a glorious single blueberry and a tough buckwheat roll designed to require suitably extreme chewing to get through it. Occasionally, I was also presented with a single scrambled egg or millet porridge with rice milk and stewed apple that both tasted heaven-sent.

Lunch was vegetable soup for some, though I was one of the lucky ones who gratefully received a hot meal each day. Though portions remained fairly miniscule, dishes were beautifully presented and delicious, especially the Mayr version of eggs Florentine with filled artichokes, potato hollandaise, spinach and truffle shavings and scallops with chard, mushroom, mashed potatoes and tomato foam. There was even a (tiny!) buckwheat flour pizza one day, loaded with courgettes, artichoke, tomatoes and buffalo mozzarella. It was a good job it tasted so good, as lunch was the last solid food I ate until breakfast each day.

The clinic believes a 16-hour fasting period encourages the body to burn fat, regenerate cells and detoxify. Instead, I could drink as much herbal tea and water as I could manage, and was served a bowl of thin alkaline vegetable bouillon packed with minerals each evening before 7pm. Although within three days, I couldn’t even stand the smell of it, let alone get through a whole bowl.

Strangely, however, I was never as hungry as I feared. I didn’t even miss red wine or Dairy Milk. Well, not that much. The biggest challenge by far was relaxing into the routine and forcing myself to adapt to the recommended early nights. Consequently, I did yoga at sunrise each morning, swam every day either indoor or in the bracing lake water outside and spent days shuttling between treatments in a dressing gown chatting with fellow guests, who ranged from Arab royalty to a successful British businesswoman. One even offered me a lift home at the end of the week – on his private jet, of course.

It’s also well worth heading out of the clinic at every opportunity to get some fresh air and explore the area. There are guided hikes through the surrounding hills and forests each afternoon and I walked into the pretty nearby village of Maria Wörth with its fairytale churches and spectacular lake views. I also took a boat tour of the lake, a favourite holiday spot for Austria’s rich and famous, and cycled to the bustling town of Velden which buzzes with supercars, chic shops and gelato parlours on every corner (a true test of will power).

I return home determined to continue some newly acquired good habits and feeling more refreshed than I can remember. A week here may not be your average holiday, but there is nowhere better for anyone whose mind or body desperately need some TLC or are desperate for a chance to press pause on life and reconsider what really matters.

NEED TO KNOW

The Mayr Basic Cure costs from £1328 (€1,500 euros) for one week. Accommodation at FX Mayr Health Centre starts from £1,364 for a single room (€220 per night) for one week. Visit www.original-mayr.com. Wizz Air flies from Luton to Ljubljana from £30.99 (one way including all taxes, non-optional charges and one small cabin bag). Book at wizzair.com.