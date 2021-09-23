Future of the office: City of London Corporation exec champions flexible work

The new flexible ways of working are here to stay – and the City will adapt, chair of City of London Corporation’s planning and transportation committee Alastair Moss has said.

Championing the fresh approach to working life in the capital, Moss urged that although employees are seeking a better work-life balance, City office spaces are still in demand.

“These new ways of working have been the catalyst for a real flight to quality. Workers want flexible space in which to collaborate and socialise, and employers want the ability to upskill and train colleagues,” he told Property Week.

“Different businesses are adopting different approaches, but we are expecting most office workers to return to the Square Mile for at least part of the working week.”

There continues to be strong investment and developer confidence in the City, he added, as some feared the pandemic may prompt an end to the office.

“Throughout the pandemic, planning colleagues have been kept busy with dozens of plans for office redevelopments and renovations, so much so that the team has been reinforced with additional recruits to help manage demand,” Moss said.

Though, there has been a shift towards office developments including more flexible space, fresh-air ventilation, and have a “focus on public realm enhancements and a dedication to promoting sustainable travel options.”