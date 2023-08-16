Further misconduct allegations made against former mayoral hopeful Daniel Korski

Further allegations of sexual misconduct have been made against former London mayoral candidate hopeful Daniel Korski.

Three more women have accused the ex-Downing Street advisor of incidents including inappropriate touching, according to the Financial Times.

Entrepreneur Korski left the race to become the Conservative City Hall nominee in June after Daisy Goodwin, a TV producer, alleged he touched her breast in a meeting 10 years ago.

The FT reported three women had come forward with claims, including a senior government official who alleged a sexual misconduct incident she said took place over a decade ago.

The woman asked the newspaper not to reveal the details to protect her identity, the FT said.

Korski’s lawyers said her complaint was “entirely alien” to him, according to the report.

‘Unsettling’

Two further women made allegations; one of whom reportedly met Korski in 2016 as he was launching Public, a tech firm focused on governmental services, after he left Downing Street.

He resigned as chief executive last week but remains a director, as per Companies House.

She claimed after telling him she met her husband abroad, Korski used words to the effect of ‘Oh I bet the sex was really hot’, which she said she found “gross, inappropriate and unsettling”.

He also touched her knee and “mid-thigh” during which she “froze”, the paper said.

In 2017, the FT also reported, she met two female members of his team, after which Korski stood behind her and touched “between her neck and shoulders for just under 10 seconds”.

The third woman, the paper said, was an intern at Public in 2018 and alleged she was inappropriately touched by Korski in a gym lobby after an exercise class with colleagues.

She claimed he stood to block her colleagues’ view of her and “put his hand behind his back and ran his hand along my stomach area,” adding: “I certainly didn’t feel comfortable.”

Korski’s ‘vehement denial’

The FT said Korski had contacted her via Linkedin after being approached for comment.

He reportedly wrote: “With everything I have experienced recently, I have been reflecting a lot and want to make sure I take the opportunity to improve.”

His lawyers said he “vehemently denied any allegations of sexual misconduct and did not believe he ever behaved inappropriately towards women he has worked with”, the FT wrote.

ITV series Victoria creator Goodwin’s initial claim was published in the Times in June. She later said she was told by the Cabinet Office they could not investigate her official complaint as he no longer worked in government and was advised she could refer it to the police.

The Conservative Party also told Goodwin it was a matter for the Cabinet Office.

Public told the FT: “As a company, Public takes misconduct very seriously and we have a zero-tolerance approach towards misconduct of any kind. During Daniel’s tenure, we never received any complaints or allegations against him.”