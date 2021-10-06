Fuel crisis: Petrol heading towards all-time high of 2012 as drivers face record prices

Petrol is fast catching up with the all-time high of April 2012, having shot up by an additional £12 for a full tank in last one year.

On top of the supply crisis, a barreling crude oil price has pushed price of unleaded by 1.5p in the month of September, just 6p short of 2012 prices.

According to the Royal Automobile Club (RAC), diesel has shot up another 2.5p a litre, as oil jumped by nearly 11 per cent in a month.

With price rise in petrol in September, commuters are now forced to pay £12 more for a full a 55-litre tank than they did a year ago, the data revealed.

Forecourt misery is set to compound further with crude likely to touch $90 by Christmas, RAC said in a statement this morning. According to the organisation, with the current hike, unleaded is now 136p, while diesel is at 139p.

Petrol is now 22p a litre more expensive at 136.78 than last September’s 114p, while diesel has risen by 21p since then.

It said that both the fuels are currently at prices last seen in 2013 autumn, with petrol only being 5.65p off the all-time high of 142.48p in 2012 and diesel 8.68p off the record of 147.93p.

According to analysts, crude price could hit $90 by Christmas.

“If this were to happen, we could see the average price of unleaded hit a new record of around 143p per litre. Diesel would shoot up to 145p which is only 3p off the record high of 147.93 in April 2021,” RAC said.

Prices at the four major supermarkets were 4p a litre cheaper than the UK average while at motorway services they were 15p more expensive for petrol at 151.55p and 156.35p for diesel.

Asda sold the cheapest unleaded at 132p while Sainsbury’s offered the lowest price diesel at 134.28p. #