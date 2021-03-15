FTSE 100 ticks up as business confidence rebounds

The FTSE 100 ticked up at the open today as optimism over the UK’s vaccine rollout pushed business confidence higher.

London’s blue-chip index is currently up 0.5 per cent at 6,790 points, with a range of risers from across a number of sectors leading the way.

Gambling firm Flutter is the leading riser so far, up 7.3 per cent on its confirmation that it is mulling spinning off its Fan Duel brand to take advantage of the US market.

Fellow betting firm Entain, which owns Ladbrokes, is also up 3.4 per cent. Like Flutter, it has seen impressive growth recently due to its performance across the Atlantic.

BA owner IAG and telecoms giant BT were next on the list, up over 2.0 per cent each.

The rises came after an IHS Markit showed that there had been a rapid turnaround in business confidence between October and February, helped by the success of the UK’s vaccine programme.

Over 24m people have now received at least a first dose of a Covid vaccine. Around 500,000 people got jabbed yesterday alone amid a planned surge in inoculations.

The FTSE 250 of mid-cap companies is also up 0.5 per cent this morning, with oil firm Tullow and energy group Drax leading the way.

Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, commented “Investors continue to anticipate speedy economic recoveries as the powerful forces of accelerating vaccine rollouts and significant financial assistance combine.

“A better than expected GDP number last week, a levelling of sterling and an increasingly positive external view of UK prospects has tempted some international investors to test the waters.

“The current thoughts from the [Bank of England’s] Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) later in the week should also provide further colour to immediate prospects.”

The MPC meets on Thursday to decide whether to make any changes to the UK’s current fiscal policy.