FTSE 100 soars while mid-caps hit fresh record high again

London’s FTSE 100 soared during early exchanges today, trailed by its junior rival reaching yet another record high.

The capital’s premier index added 0.90 per cent to hit 7,184.03 points during the first two hours of trading.

The domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 briefly touched a record high during opening trading, only to pull back slightly. The index was up 0.40 per cent to 24,198.35 points in the first two hours of trading.

Gains on the mid-cap index were driven by travel stocks, with the likes of Whizz Air Easyjet and Carnival all climbing more than two per cent.

Meanwhile, market sentiment received a boost from data from Nationwide released this morning showing an unexpected jump in UK house prices in August. The country’s property market is often seen as a bellwether for the UK’s economic strength.

The pound lost ground on the greenback, falling 0.02 per cent to buy $1.3752. AIM shares were up 0.44 per cent to 1,298.71 points during early trading.

Winners and losers

On the blue-chip index, gains were driven by consumer-focused firms, with retailer JD Sports leading the way, up 2.33 per cent to 1,033p.

Takeaway delivery service company Just Eat Takeaway.com placed second in the risers column, climbing 2.30 per cent to 6,710p, while British Airways parent group IAG added 2.26 per cent to hit 162.96p.

Industrials lined the biggest losers table, driven lower by jitters on whether commodity prices could start to fall back from record increases.

Miner Rio Tinto led losses on the bluce chip index, falling 1.36 per cent to 5,309p. Fresnillo was the second worst performer, dipping 1.27 per cent to 843.20p.

Insurer Prudential lost 1.25 per cent to drop to 1,496p.

Around the world

Asian shares posted a robust set of performances in overnight trading, with the region’s three major benchmarks all closing up sharply.

Japan’s Nikkei shot up 1.29 per cent to 28.451.02 points, while China’s CSI 300 gained 1.33 per cent to hit 4,869.46 points.

Hong Kong’s capped a great session for the region, adding 0.58 per cent to reach 26,028.29 points.

The gains come despite grim manufacturing data released at the start of the week.

Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst, Asia Pacific at OANDA, said: “The elephant in the room for the long North Asia, Short ASEAN view is China.

“This morning, the Caixin Manufacturing PMI followed yesterday’s official number South, falling under 50.00 to 59.20, contractionary territory.

“That rounds out a grim week for China’s PMIs as Covid-19 lockdowns and the same supply chain challenges the rest of the world is experiencing erode economic performance.”