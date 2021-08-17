FTSE 100 slips despite industrials rally

A strong industrials rally was not enough to prevent London’s FTSE 100 from slipping during early morning trading.

The capital’s premier index lost 0.10 per cent to drop to 7,147.01 points during early exchanges.

The losses build on the blue-chip index’s poor performance yesterday which saw the FTSE fall by almost 100 points, reversing last week’s gains.

The FTSE edged down despite figures released this morning by the Office for National Statistics showing the UK labour market recovered sharply from the Covid crisis over the last quarter, with the unemployment rate falling by more than experts expected.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 also lurched into the red this morning, dipping 0.24 per cent to 23,656.83 points, while AIM shares lost 0.11 per cent to fall to 1,258.11 points.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: “After extending yesterday’s losses early on the FTSE 100 had recovered to regain parity in the first hour of trading on Tuesday.”

“Some well-received corporate results helped balance out wider downbeat sentiment linked to the signs of a Chinese slowdown which emerged at the beginning of the week and the turmoil in Afghanistan.”

Winners and losers

Industrial stocks led the table of the FTSE’s biggest risers. Miner BHP shot up 6.4 per cent to 2,426.50p in the first couple hours of trading after it posted a strong set of results this morning showing it had pulled in $25.9bn in profit from its operations in the year to 30 June.

Takeaway delivery service company Just Eat Takeaway.com was the seond best performer stock in the morning, climbing 2.84 per cent to 6,308p driven by the business announcing revenues had risen 52 per cent over in the first six months of the year.

Industrial equipment rental company Ashtead came third, up 1.18 per cent to 5,664p.

Hospitality services company, Whitbread, was the worst performing blue chip during morning exchanges, slipping 2.42 per cent to 3,025p.

B&Q parent company Kingfisher notched the second largest losses, dipping 2.3 per cent to 356.20p, while British Airways parent company IAG was down 2.18 per cent to 160.88p.