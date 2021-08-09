FTSE 100 slips as commodity prices decline

The FTSE 100 slipped this morning as lower commodity prices and a slowdown in Chinese trade weighed upon London’s markets.

After an hour of trading, the capital’s premier index was down 0.2 per cent at 7,105.95 points, while the FTSE 250 of midcap firms slid by the same margin to stand at 23,409.69 points.

Despite reporting a lift in profits this morning, the FTSE 100’s biggest faller was Hargreaves Lansdown, which shed 7.8 per cent.

Investors focused on the lower dividend and chief executive Chris Hill’s comments that the company does not expect the “exceptional” volume of trading to remain at such high levels.

A host of other blue chip stocks, including BA owner IAG, Rolls-Royce, and BP fell between 1.2 and 1.5 per cent.

On the FTSE 250, Vectura was among the highest risers, picking up 2.3 per cent after tobacco giant Philip Morris upped its bid for the firm to £1bn.

The hike continued the bidding war between Philip Morris and Carlyle for the respiratory drugmaker.

Tullow Oil led the FTSE 250’s fallers, dropping 3.5 per cent. Oil prices were down about 2.0 per cent already today over demand concerns.

It is one of a basket of commodities to have fallen in price today, with a “flash” gold crash the most dramatic fall so far.

AJ Bell financial analyst Daniel Hewson said: “In the commodities markets both gold and oil took a hit overnight – with the precious metal dropping to a five-month low and crude falling on fears that lingering travel restrictions will hit demand.

“Given that much of 2021 has been dominated by mounting concern over the impact over inflation and gold has traditionally offered protection against rising prices, fans of the precious metal will be particularly disappointed by its high single-digit slide in percentage terms year-to-date.”

The weight of the falls saw the FTSE outperformed by its European rivals in early trading, with the DAX and the CAC both flat. The pan-European Eurostoxx 50 was up 0.1 per cent.

