FTSE 100 slides as UK economic recovery gains ground

London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.26 per cent this morning, despite the latest GDP figures that showed the UK economy grew by 4. 8 per cent in the second quarter.

The index opened 18 points lower at 7202, down from its 18-month high at the close yesterday, after Wall Street closed higher following the safe passage of the $1tn US infrastructure bill.

It comes after a lacklustre start to the week for UK stocks, when declines in global commodities prices weighed on London’s markets.

Today’s latest GDP update from the Office for National Statistics showed encouraging signs of a bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic, and showed that the UK’s GDP is now 4.4 per cent below where it was in the last quarter of 2019, before Covid-19 struck.

Investor sentiment may have suppressed the FTSE’s open as the GDP update fell just short of the Bank of England’s prediction that GDP would expand by more than 5.0 per cent for the second period, as the UK’s economy reopened and coronavirus restrictions were lifted.

“The UK is growing faster than most major economies, albeit having contracted more quickly in the first instance, but there are encouraging signs that the economy will return to pre-Covid levels in the coming months,” said Toby Sturgeon, global head of fiduciary investment services at Zedra.