FTSE 100 opens higher as markets welcome Yellen calls for big spending

The FTSE 100 opened higher this morning as markets around the world jumped on the back of new US treasury secretary Janet Yellen’s calls for “big spending” to pull the world’s biggest economy out of the pandemic slump.

London’s leading market climbed 0.3 per cent at the open to 6,731 points, having finished 0.1 per cent down yesterday despite a strong start.

Read more: UK inflation doubles in a month as transport prices rise

Education group Pearson led the way, with shares up 5.7 per cent as the firm said it had seen a sales rise in the fourth quarter.

Burberry also picked up 4.7 per cent despite a slight fall in sales.

The FTSE 250 of midcap firms rose 0.7 per cent to 20,661, led by a 7.0 per cent jump at WHS Smith.

Despite a rapid rally in the first week of the year, the FTSE has been treading water for several weeks as traders await details of the new Biden administration’s plans for the economy.

And despite this morning’s rise, it is still trailing behind continental rivals, as it did for most of last year.

Both Germany’s DAX and the French CAC were up 0.7 per cent in the first hour of trading.

Yellen comments spark global rally

Speaking at her confirmation hearing yesterday, Yellen said that the benefits of a hefty stimulus package outweighed the problems of growing debt burden.

Before the Open: Get the jump on the markets with our early morning newsletter

Her words seemed to have an almost instant effect, with Wall Street’s biggest markets posting solid gains.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq led the way, helped also by a strong performance by Netflix, to rise 1.5 per cent.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones closed up 0.8 per cent and 0.4 per cent respectively.

The surge continued across Asia-Pacific markets overnight, with some bourses reaching record highs.

MSCI’s Asia-Pacific index outside Japan rose 0.8 per cent , reaching its highest level ever.

Read more: Netflix beats estimates as lockdown reels in 8.5m new subscribers

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.0 per cent to edge near its 2019 peak while Australian shares added 0.4 per cent, reaching a record high . Japan’s Nikkei, however, slipped 0.5 per cent on profit-taking.