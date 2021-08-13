FTSE 100 on track for fourth straight week of gains

The FTSE 100 is on course for a fourth consecutive week of gains today, its longest winning streak since November.

London’s premier index was up 0.3 per cent at 7,218.57 points this morning, buoyed by big names such as Rolls-Royce.

The domestically focused FTSE 250 followed suit, rising 0.2 per cent to 23,788.24 points.

Babcock was the chief architect of the midcap index’s rise, picking up 6.0 per cent after it announced the sale of one of its businesses for £293m.

However, protective equipment maker Avon saw its shares lose a quarter of their value after it cut revenue guidance for the year.

In Europe, stocks also edged higher, with both the French CAC and the German DAC up around 0.1 per cent.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index inched up 0.1 per cent to hit a record high for the tenth straight session.

But despite the positive moves, anxiety about the combination of new cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19 and the growing likelihood that central bankers will begin to withdraw their support sooner than expected is still weighing on markets.

Brent crude has fallen by 0.5 per cent so far today after a report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) sharply revised down demand expectations.

It is the second consecutive day on which the benchmark oil has fallen in price.

