FTSE 100 live: Market turmoil intensifies as Trump doubles down on tariffs

Global markets, including the FTSE 100 face more turbulance

Global market turmoil intensified on Wednesday after Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs took effect. The FTSE 100 is called to open down more than 200 points or nearly three per cent after Asian markets slumped overnight.

The renewed bout of selling came after US President Donald Trump seemed to double down on his plans to hit the world with major tariffs.

Overnight, the White House has published a document confirming that China’s 34 per cent tariff rate had been increased to 84 per cent. In addition to the 20 per cent tariff already applied, that means Chinese goods entering the US are now being taxed at 104 per cent.

At a speech at the National Republican Congressional Committee dinner in Washington DC, Trump told the audience that the US is “very shortly” going to announce a “major tariff” on pharmaceuticals.

It has also been reported that Trump has told Taiwan’s TSMC, a major microchip supplier, that he would slap a 100 per cent tariff on the company if it does not commit to making chips in the US.

Overnight oil prices extended their slump on global growth fears. Brent crude futures, the international benchmark, dropped as far as $60.13 a barrel, a four-year low.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 3.2 per cent shortly after the open, while the mainland CSI 300 index fell 1.2 per cent. Japanese stocks slumped 3.6 per cent in the first few minutes of trading.

The 10-year US Treasury yield rose 0.13 percentage points to 4.394 per cent, while the dollar dropped 0.5 per cent against a basket of trading partners’ currencies.