FTSE 100 live: London markets fall ahead of Bank of England’s rate decision

The blue-chip FTSE 100 dropped 0.37 per cent to trade at 7,703.03 while the mid-cap FTSE 250m index fell 0.42 per cent to hit 18,632.97.

London markets edged down this morning following a hawkish pause from the Fed last night and ahead of a crunch decision from the Bank of England later today.

Investors had been almost certain that the Bank was going to hike rates by 25 basis points today, but a surprise fall in inflation yesterday raised the prospect that the Bank Rate might be left at its current level.

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Earlier this week another hike from the Bank of England looked highly, but yesterday’s surprise fall in inflation, has made the decision too close to call.

“On one end of the scale of uncertainty is hot wage inflation, and on the other signs the UK economy is already shrinking, with demand now being squeezed out of the mighty services sector,” she continued.

The Bank’s decision comes after a hawkish pause from the Fed last night. Although rates were left unchanged, the US central bank raised the prospect that there might be more rate hikes to come later this year.

Reflecting the Fed’s hawkishness, the pound dropped 0.30 per cent against the dollar to trade just above $1.23.

JD Sports soared to the top of the FTSE after reporting that profit grew by more than 25 per cent in the first half of the year.

“Our core consumers remain resilient in the face of the ongoing global macro-economic challenges,” boss Regis Schultz said.

Its shares climbed over seven per cent.

High street bell-weather Next raised its guidance for the third time this year after soaring sales in the first half of the year.

The retail behemoth said that total group sales grew by 5.4 per cent to £2.6bn, as the group was helped by sunny weather in June and July which increased consumer spending.

Its shares were up 1.8 per cent.

A slew of other firms were in the red however, including a number of minerals giants. Fresnillo, Anglo American and Antofagasta were all down more than 1.7 per cent.