FTSE 100 live: London given lift as investors bet China stimulus ‘trickling through’

Investors are hoping that stimulus measures in China are starting to have an effect

London markets opened higher on Monday morning, joining a global rally, as good news from China and the US at the end of last week lifted the FTSE.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index climbed 0.78 per cent to trade at 7,522.67 while the midcap FTSE 250 index rose 0.46 per cent to trade at 18,622.44.

At the end of last week a number of regional Chinese cities cut the minimum level of down payments on property purchases in an attempt to boost demand in the ailing property sector.

Rates on new and existing mortgages will also fall after the central bank moved interest rates slightly lower.

Although the measures fall short of a major fiscal intervention, Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said the effects appear to be “slowly trickling through, reviving hopes that the Chinese economy may turn a corner”.

Resource giants, whose fate is tied closely to China’s economic prospects, performed well. Glencore, Rio Tinto and Anglo American were all among the FTSE’s top risers, climbing 2.2 per cent, 1.7 per cent and 1.6 per cent respectively.

Prudential, another of the FTSE 100’s China-facing firms, also climbed 1.3 per cent.

In the US, jobs data at the end of last week raised hopes that the economy might be able to pull off a soft landing. The figures showed tightness in the labour market was easing, but still performing resiliently enough to avoid a recession

The report supports investors’ hopes that the Federal Reserve will hold off on raising interest rates again in its bid to lower inflation.

US markets will be closed today for Labor Day.

On the FTSE 250, CMC Markets spiked after appointing Albert Soleiman as its new CFO, before falling 0.2 per cent.