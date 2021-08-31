FTSE 100 jumps on industrials rally

A surge among industrial stocks lifted the FTSE 100 into positive territory in early morning trading today.

The capital’s premier index added 0.01 per cent to rise to 7,148.12 points.

Strong gains among miners, engineers and oil megacaps drove the blue-chip index higher during the first hour of exchanges.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: “After US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell eased the market’s concern about a tapering of support for the economy at Jackson Hole on Friday, investors have now gone back to fretting about the Covid recovery.”

“This time round it seems to be a combination of the Delta variant hitting China but also potentially the government’s crackdown on companies in the education and technology sectors.”

The mid-cap FTSE 250 fared slightly better than its senior rival, rising 0.15 per cent to 24,095.97 points, while shares on junior AIM added 0.43 per cent to reach 1,286.72 points in early morning trading.

Winners and losers

Industrials led the morning’s gains on the blue-chip index, with engineer Weir Group the best performer, climbing 2.82 per cent to 1,745p.

Chilean miner Antofagasta gained 2.39 per cent to hit 1,497p, and Evraz added 1.88 per cent to hit 607p.

British Airways parent company was the worst performer, sliding 3.02 per cent to 158.58p, while and Bunzl and HSBC made the top section of the fallers column, down 2.54 per cent and 2.36 per cent to 2,612p and 385.65p respectively.

Around the world

Asian shares posted strong overnight performances as investors shrugged off fears that a rise in Covid cases in the region could hamper the economic recovery.

Japan’s Nikkei soared 1.08 per cent to 28,089.54 points, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lifted 0.93 per cent to 25,777,47 points. However, China’s CSI 300 dipped 0.16 per cent to 4,805.61 points.

London’s strong performance this morning was extended into the continent – the pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.18 per cent to 473.55 points and the Dax 30 climbed 0.49 per cent to 15,965.48 points.