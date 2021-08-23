FTSE 100 hoisted up by commodity price surge

Following its worst week since February, the FTSE 100 has been hoisted up by surging commodity prices which have energy and mining stocks climbing higher.

Meanwhile, keen investors await PMI figures to judge how quickly the UK’s economy is healing.

Energy giants BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Glencore and Anglo American buoyed the blue-chip FTSE 100 market by 07 per cent.

Travel and leisure stocks have also begun their comeback, after a particularly turbulent year of trading, with the domestically focussed mid-cap index rising 0.5 per cent.

London’s main market, which has lagged behind its European peers since the beginning of this year, has been at the mercy of rising infections and wavering investor confidence since the pandemic hit the UK in the early months of 2020.

Supermarket giant Sainsbury’s came out as this morning’s highest flyer, up 8.52 per cent, to 319.8p per share.

Followed by luxury fashion brand Burberry which had climbed 3.48 per cent to a total share price of 1,888.50.

Utilities heavyweights were among the index’s largest fallers – with BT leading, down 1.96 per cent to 170p per share.

United Utilities and Severn Trent were close to follow, sliding 1.52 per cent and 1.16 per cent, to respective total share prices of 1,067.00 and 2,824.00.