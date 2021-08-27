FTSE 100 flat as markets await Jackson Hole summit

The FTSE 100 opened flat this morning as investors geared up for the Federal Reserve’s annual symposium at Jackson Hole, where policymakers are expected to give an indication of when they might begin easing back current monetary stimulus measures.

Having fallen 0.4 per cent yesterday, London’s premier index was treading water at the open at 7,124.98 points.

There was also precious little movement on the FTSE 250 of midcap firms, which edged up marginally to 23,969.08 points.

The slow start comes after Wall Street got the jitters last night, with all three major indices down over half a per cent.

Around the world, markets followed suit, with major Asian bourses in the red this morning. In Europe, the French CAC and the German DAX were down 0.2 and 0.3 per cent respectively.

Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, commented “Investors succumbed to a bout of nervousness ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium after a week of several record highs across markets.

“The jury remains out on whether Federal Reserve Chairman Powell will specifically address the taper timetable, especially ahead of next week’s non-farm payroll numbers.

“However, hawkish comments from other Fed members ahead of the event suggested that the time had come for a wind down of stimulus, which would be announced at the September meeting if not at the symposium.”

Risers were few and far between on the FTSE 100, with only Polymetal and Tesco up over 1.0 per cent as trading began.

However, Just Eat Takeaway slid 2.0 per cent, a day after it said it would create 1,500 new jobs.

