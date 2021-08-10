FTSE 100 creeps up as global markets stall

The FTSE 100 crept higher today as global markets continued to take stock of the impact rising numbers of new Covid-19 cases could have on the post-coronavirus recovery.

London’s premier index was up 0.1 per cent after the first hour of trading today at 7,142.84 points, while the FTSE 250 of midcaps was up 0.3 per cent at 23,534.19 points.

The increases came after a lacklustre start to the week yesterday, with declines in global commodities prices weighing on London’s markets.

Leading the FTSE higher this morning was gambling giant Flutter, which rose 5.9 per cent after beating analyst expectations for its first half results.

Revenue at the firm came in at £3bn for the period, ahead of the £2.7bn forecast by analysts.

Fellow gambler Entain was also up 2.6 per cent, while financial services group Hargreaves Lansdown rose 2.3 per cent.

In the red column, only M&G was down more than 1.0 per cent, shedding 1.2 per cent in early trading.

On the FTSE 250, Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group and defence firm Babcock were the top risers, up 3.7 and 3.3 per cent respectively.

Thus far the FTSE is lagging its continental rivals, with the German DAX and French CAC both up 0.2 per cent so far today.

Neil Wilson, chief markets analyst at Markets.com, said: “Equity markets seem content to trade broadly sideways as investors balanced the ongoing economic recovery with potential worries about delta, inflation and tapering by the Fed.

“European stock markets edged a little higher in early trade on Tuesday having eked out modest gains on Monday despite a slow start. The FTSE 100 has put in a steady shift since the Jul 19th drop but momentum is starting to ease as the index approaches the top of the range.

“In Europe, travel and leisure and tech lead the gainers with banks and basic resources weakest. Meanwhile Wall St eased back from record highs yesterday as energy dipped on demand concerns but financials were bid on rising yields as 10s rose above 1.31 per cent.”