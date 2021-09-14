FTSE 100 and 250 flat as mining stocks drag

The FTSE is down 0.37 per cent today at 7,042.24, falling by 24 points compared to yesterday’s close as mining stocks spurred losses.

Industrial and energy mining companies dragged the index down. Anglo American PLC shed 2.7 per cent, Glencore lost 2.5 per cent, Rio Tinto dropped 2.3 per cent and mining giant BHP was down 2.2 per cent.

At the top of the pile, JD Sports jumped 7.7 per cent this morning after the retailer posted record financials for the half year and said the company expects pre-tax profits for the full year of at least £750 million.

Stagnant results for the Capital’s premiere index follow a modest rise yesterday which saw the FTSE 100 climb by 0.7 per cent, rebounding from last week’s dip amid news the government is planning a national insurance tax hike.

FTSE 250

The capital’s mid-cap FTSE 250 index is also flat, edging up by 0.11 per cent to stand at 23,802.34 points – up 25 points.

Again mining and energy companies dragged on the market. Metal producer Ferrexpo led losses, down 4.6 per cent, while Petropavlovsk PLC dipped by 2.5 per cent and Cairn energy dropped 2.2 per cent.

Online betting and gaming giant 888 Holdings led the way for gains, up 3.4 per cent on the back of news that the company had successfully acquired high street betting brand William Hill.

Analysts say

Michael Hewson, the Chief Market analyst at CMC markets, said: “after such a disappointing week it was perhaps inevitable that we’d see a modest pullback as European markets got the week off to a positive start.

“It should also be remembered that we saw a similar start for markets last week, only for sentiment to deteriorate sharply,” he cautioned.

