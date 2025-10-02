From MBA To Promotion: How one Executive Balanced Study With A Full-Time Job

For many professionals, the idea of taking on an Executive MBA while managing the demands of a full-time job seems daunting. Yet, increasing numbers of senior managers and executives are choosing to do just that—and succeeding.

Ben Fisher

The experience of Bayes Business School alumnus Ben Fisher, who completed his part-time Executive MBA in 2022 while working as a Product Manager at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, shows how careful planning, openness, and discipline can make it possible. Within a year of starting the programme, Fisher was promoted to Vice President of Product Management. By February 2025, he had risen again, this time to Executive Director.

Be transparent with your manager

One of Fisher’s most effective strategies was ensuring his manager was fully aware of the MBA’s demands from the start. Communicating the commitment required well in advance ensures that expectations are managed and surprises avoided.

“Before the course began, I put all my lectures, coursework deadlines, and exams in my manager’s calendar,” he recalls. “You might think that’s overkill, but no manager likes surprises. The adage ‘forewarned is forearmed’ seemed apt.”

Managers, in turn, are more likely to offer their support when they feel included in the process. “Support is two-way; I kept them informed of my Executive MBA commitments and they provided the professional support I needed to succeed.”

Share your MBA commitments with your colleagues

Colleagues also play a pivotal role. By openly sharing the realities of deadlines and study requirements, professionals can foster a culture of understanding and collaboration.

In Fisher’s case, his openness not only led to rescheduled meetings but also generated genuine interest and encouragement from colleagues, helping create a supportive environment for success.

“Sometimes they even insisted meetings wrapped up early so I could have a break before lectures,” he says. “That support made it possible to stay fully engaged with my job and still give my MBA the attention it required.”

Time management is non-negotiable

Equally essential is strong time management. Balancing professional responsibilities with academic deadlines demands careful organising, from structured revision timetables to disciplined weekend planning.

Beyond work and study, ringfencing time for exercise and social interaction is crucial in avoiding burnout.

“It’s about treating time management as a skill in its own right,” Fisher explains. “Without that, the workload can easily become overwhelming.”

The rewards outweigh the challenges

The Executive MBA is demanding, there is no disguising that fact. But the payoff can be immediate as well as long-term. Many students, like Fisher, see tangible career benefits such as promotions or expanded responsibilities during the programme itself. There is no disguising the fact that an Executive MBA is demanding. But the benefits often arrive sooner than expected. Fisher experienced career progression during the programme itself, with new opportunities following quickly afterwards.

“The Executive MBA accelerated my career and gave me the confidence to take on new challenges,” he says. “It was tough, but I wouldn’t change it.”

Over the long term, the ability to juggle competing priorities, apply fresh knowledge directly to the workplace, and build resilience can be career-defining. For ambitious professionals, the Executive MBA is more than a qualification — it’s a chance to accelerate growth while strengthening leadership and organisational impact.

Balancing study with a full-time role is challenging. But as Fisher’s experience shows, with openness, structure, and support, it is entirely achievable.

