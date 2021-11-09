French unicorn Aircall launches UK office

French Unicorn, Aircall, the global cloud-based call centre software, will be opening its UK office in London’s Silicon Roundabout as part of its expansion across Europe.

This news comes shortly after its recent Series D funding round led by Goldman Sachs, which raised more than $120m.

Aircall is investing in London following 100 per cent YOY customer growth in the UK since 2020. Aircall’s London office will act as a hub built to support its 1,000+ UK customer portfolio and accelerate demand within the region.

Aircall’s co-founder, Jonathan Angulov, told City A.M.: “We’ve always viewed the UK (and London) as a high growth market, a vibrant tech scene eager to benefit from the latest innovations. A London office was essential to recruit the best people, and further develop the blooming tech scene in London close to our key partners like Salesforce, Hubspot or Microsoft.”

He continued: “Like many businesses, remote and hybrid working is still a big part of our operations and we think it’s important to have that flexibility. Having a local office just adds to that flexibility, giving teams a creative space to collaborate and embrace our culture, in-person. We fully embrace Aircall’s products making all types of work possible. We want to listen to our teams’ needs, foremost. This office will also be a place to invite and collaborate with our key partners.”

Aircall is also backed by UK investors Balderton Capital and Draper Esprit, as well as European and American investors.