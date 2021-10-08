Former Tory MP and security minister James Brokenshire dies aged 53

Former security minister James Brokenshire has died at the age of 53 after a three-year long battle with lung cancer.

Brokenshire stepped down from his position in July after he said his recovery was “taking longer than anticipated”.

In late August, the ex-Cabinet minister tweeted that his cancer had “regrettably” progressed but that he was starting a new line of treatment. “Unwelcome news but keeping upbeat.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote on Twitter at the time: “So sorry to hear James. Our thoughts are with you and your family, and we hope you recover soon.”

And Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer added: “This is very sad news James but glad to hear you’re in good hands. Wishing you a speedy recovery and my thoughts with you and your family.”

Other MPs also sent their best wishes, including vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi and former Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron.

Brokenshire was first diagnosed in 2018 after he coughed up a spot of blood during an event at Hillsborough Castle as Northern Ireland secretary. And had part of his right lung removed in the February in a bid to tackle the disease.

He leaves his wife and three children.