Foreign sec blasts Tory rebels for attacking Truss and wanting ‘quotable tweets not good govt’

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly . (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Britain’s foreign secretary has hit out at Conservative rebels for publicly criticising Liz Truss over her spending plans, accusing them of being concerned with “having quotable tweets”.

James Cleverly’s comments comes after two Tory MPs openly called into question Liz Truss’ policies, after a frenetic meeting of the backbench 1922 Committee last night.

He also told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme on Thursday: “Changing the leadership would be a disastrously bad idea, not just politically but economically”, in an attack on critics calling to oust Truss.

Speaking to backbenchers, Truss reportedly tried to reassure them of her plans to cut taxes in a bid to increase growth, leading to a number of MPs briefing against her in the press.

One told the Mail her approach was “like someone trying to light a fire using a magnifying glass, using damp wood, in the dark.”

Another told ITV they “genuinely have no idea how she is going to make the maths add up on 31 October” and “I don’t think she does either”.

During the meeting, the chair of the education select committee, Robert Halfon, also accused Truss of abandoning “workers Conservatism” and “trashing” 10-years of Tory policies, according to an MP in the meeting who spoke to the Times.

In response Clevery told Sky News this morning, “some people like having quotable tweets and some people like delivering good government.

“I am in the camp of the kind of people that like delivering good government. I know that the Chancellor, the Prime Minister, and my ministerial colleagues are focused on delivering for the British people.”

The Chancellor will make a statement on 31 October.