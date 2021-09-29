Forecourt operators: 'Early signs' the crisis at pumps is ending

There are early signs that the crisis at pumps is ending, the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) said this evening.

PRA executive director Gordon Balmer said: “There are early signs that the crisis at pumps is ending, with more of our members reporting that they are now taking further deliveries of fuel.”

The PRA, which represents 65 per cent of UK filling stations, said “only 37 per cent” of its member forecourts had reported being out of fuel yesterday in a survey conducted by the association – down from two thirds on Sunday.

The association was further optimistic that this percentage would continue to improve rapidly, with regular restocks taking place.

The PRA suggested the problem was less to do with fuel stocks, which they reported remained normal at refineries and terminals, and instead attributed reduced deliveries to the shortage of HGV drivers.

The news came as business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng announced the deployment of the Government’s emergency Reserve Tanker Fleet and the preparation of 150 qualified military drivers to deliver fuel.

In a tweet, the business secretary reassured drivers that the situation was stabilising and urged them to return to normal buying habits.

Welcome news from the fuel industry that supplies are slowly returning to normal



Huge thanks to those working flat out to further ease pressures at the pump



The sooner we can all return to our normal buying habits, the sooner the situation will return to normal https://t.co/GcBJ07Zwxz — Kwasi Kwarteng (@KwasiKwarteng) September 29, 2021

Kwarteng’s urge for consumers to stop panic buying joins the voice of many, with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy issuing a joint statement from the fuel industry encouraging “everyone to fill up as they normally would to help forecourts return to normal”.

The joint statement, which came from 14 fuel providers, including Shell and BP, was confident the crisis was easing.

“While there has always been plenty of fuel in our refineries and terminals, we are also now seeing signs that the situation at the pumps has begun to improve,” it said.

“Today we met with the Business Secretary and continue to work closely with the government to maintain regular deliveries of fuel to stations, supported by the welcome deployment of the Reserve Tanker Fleet today.

“We remain confident that the situation will stabilise further in the coming days.”