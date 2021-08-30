Five taken to hospital with stab injuries after fight in Harrow

Five people have been taken to hospital after being stabbed during a fight in northwest London.

Four men and one woman, all in their late teens or twenties, suffered stab injuries during an incident in Railway Approach, Harrow.

Two of the men were in a serious but stable condition, the Metropolitan Police said.

(2/2) Cordons are in places and an investigation is underway. There has been no arrest at this stage. Anyone with information or any witnesses are asked to call to 101, ref 1238/30aug. To remain anonymous, please contact @CrimestoppersUK — Harrow MPS | North West BCU (@MPSHarrow) August 30, 2021

The other two men and one woman were not thought to be in life-threatening or life-changing conditions.

Officers were called to the “large fight” at about 4am on Monday.

A police investigation is under way but no arrests have been made yet.