File-sharing platform WeTransfer shows strong third-quarter as workforce remains remote

WeTransfer reports a strong third-quarter, as clients remain digital and remote.

The file-sharing platform saw their full year revenue up 26 per cent to €65m (£55m) from 2020, and has 80 million monthly active users across 190 countries.

Their growth has accelerated into 2021 with revenue of €45m (£38m) for the first half, up 64 per cent compared to H1 2020, and up 90 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year in the second quarter.

WeTransfer CEO, Gordon Willoughby, said they will be looking to expand their offerings, and yesterday they announced Portals, a set of new features within WeTransfer Pro.

He said: “The new features announced today have been born out of feedback from our community of users, representing a further step in WeTransfer enabling creative professionals to collaborate across clients, industries and borders, sharing and delivering work to clients and stakeholders in a beautifully simple and impactful way.”

The new features that will be rolled out over the coming months as a beta aim to further streamline the workflow process for creative professionals, simplify the process for sharing and make reviewing easier. It will be available on the new WeTransfer mobile app for iOS.

As a clear success story from the pandemic, it has been speculated that Willoughby is looking at a possible IPO for the company. However, he has not confirmed this, and instead says “there are many options on the table.”