Figma: Another tech boss lashes out at CMA over increased activism

The head of design platform Figma has hit out at the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), in what is the latest attack from a Silicon Valley tech chief on the regulator.

The company is set for a lengthy battle with the watchdog over its takeover by Adobe.

Speaking to The Times, Dylan Field said that the CMA had misjusdged the size of the market it was trying to assess in calling in the deal for an investigation.

“We have a difference of opinion with the CMA about how to define the market.”

Figma offers design tools for web and app developers.

Field said that while the regulator believed the market to be about design, “[design] is just one small part of this overall journey that goes from an idea in your head to an app on your phone,” while refuting the CMA’s assessment of the number of players currently in the market.

Adobe in September announced plans to acquire Figma for approximately £16bn, but the deal is the subject of an in-depth inquiry by the watchdog.

The CMA is investigating whether it could lead to less choice for designers of digital apps, websites and other products, as well as problems in the supply of screen design software.

Its preliminary probe found that that competition between Figma and Adobe’s screen design software could disappear if the deal is approved, resulting in a hike in prices for consumers and hurting innovation int he market.

Field’s comments come not long after Microsoft hit out at the CMA over its decision to block its $69bn takeover of Activision.

Microsoft president Brad Smith described the move as “bad for Britain” back in May, with Activision claiming the UK was “closed for business.”

The CMA was the only watchdog globally to move to block Microsoft’s Activision takeover.

A decision on the Figma and Adobe tie-up is expected towards the end of December.