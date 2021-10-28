FATF calls for urgent international cooperation on crypto regulation

The Financial Action Task Force has called for governments to urgently monitor digital asset projects and bring crypto under regulation.

New guidance issued today by the international anti-money laundering taskforce stressed the risks posed by digital assets which are increasingly difficult for authorities to track and monitor.

The guidance noted the rise of anonymity enhancing cryptocurrencies, mixers and tumblers, decentralized exchange platforms and privacy wallets which reduce the transparency of capital flows and make crypto a popular vehicle for financial crime.

“The rapid development, increasing functionality, growing adoption, and global, cross-border nature of Virtual Assets therefore makes the urgent action by countries… a key priority of the FATF,” the guidance stated.

“The FATF Recommendations encourage providing the fullest range of international co-operation,” the report continued, calling for every jurisdiction worldwide to appoint supervisors and develop a framework for regulation.

Treat digital asset service providers like banks

The report urged governments to impose the same anti-money laundering and financial terrorism regulations used for banks on digital assets and digital asset service providers in order to combat crime.

Stablecoins, which peg the price of tokens to real-world assets such as the dollar, were singled out as a particular risk because of their suitability to mass adoption. According to FATF stablecoins are well suited to financial crime because of their anonymity, global reach and use to layer illicit funds.

UK regulation

It comes after the Bank of England called for crypto to be regulated as a matter of urgency and warned that a crypto market crash was a plausible scenario which risked destabilising the international financial system.

“Regulators internationally and in many jurisdictions have begun the work,” said Jon Cunliffe, financial stability officer for the UK’s central bank. “It needs to be pursued as a matter of urgency.”

