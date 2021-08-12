Fast fashion retailer Boohoo to create 5,000 new UK jobs

Online fashion retailer Boohoo has announced plans to 5,000 new UK jobs over the next five years.

While the brand has benefited from shoppers turning online during the pandemic, it has been subject to criticism for exploitative workplace practices within its Leicester factories.

A £500m investment will aid the acquisition of more warehouse space and technology to improve operations, the PrettyLittleThing owner told Sky News.

The fast fashion brand is endeavouring to rehabilitate its image after journalists found a number of garment workers paid as little as £3.50 per hour.

The brand has slashed ties with hundreds of suppliers and pledged that 20 per cent of its ranges will be sustainable this autumn, rising to 40 per cent next summer.

Boohoo CEO John Lyttle told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Wake Up to Money podcast that the retailer was “trying to make the journey as sustainable as possible,” referring to the brand’s supply chain.

Change would take time, the boss added. “They’re not going to be fixed in six and 12 months… It’s the same 2030 timeframe as combustible engines.”

However, critics have accused the company of ‘greenwashing’ and not tackling the issue enough.